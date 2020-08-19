Trendway adds line of air purifiers

A West Michigan manufacturer is addressing the issue of indoor air quality through the distribution of a new product line.

Holland-based Trendway, owned by Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Brands and part of the Fellowes Contract Interiors division, said Monday that it is adding a line of AeraMax Pro air purifiers to its nationwide distribution channel of over 350 dealers.

With a four-stage filtration system, AeraMax Pro blocks, captures and traps airborne particles, including viruses, bacteria and fungi, through its True HEPA filter, removing up to 99.97% of contaminated airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns in an environment.

Trendway’s parent, Fellowes, has been providing air purification solutions for over a decade.

“AeraMax Pro is being expanded into Fellowes Contract Interiors division, through Trendway, to address the need for improved indoor air quality in the contract market,” said Rob Day, executive vice president of customer experience, Fellowes Contract Interiors. “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, indoor air quality is a rising, critical concern for businesses. We are thrilled to be offering this proven air treatment solution to Trendway’s network of dealers as a commitment to provide a critical solution for today’s market.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Americans, on average, spend about 90% of their time indoors. Indoor air is typically two to five times more polluted than outside environments.

“We are learning new things every day on how to make the changes necessary to adapt, be safe and future-proof facilities when it comes to full hygiene solutions,” said Mike Booth, global market director of air treatment for Fellowes Brands. “The meaning of a healthy and safe facility has completely changed. Today, a complete hygiene solution includes washing your hands, sanitizing surfaces and cleaning the air.”

With patented technology, AeraMax Pro air purifiers continuously monitor occupancy and air quality using sensors to monitor the environment and adjust the fan speed automatically. The solution also features PureView technology, which displays a real-time reading of air quality and shows the efficiency of the machine.

“The best way to let your occupants know that you are taking their health seriously is to show them, and AeraMax Pro does just that,” Booth said.

AeraMax Pro models can be mounted on the contract furniture manufacturer’s line of movable walls, including Volo and Trendwall. AeraMax Pro also can be installed on drywall to create a seamless, integrated aesthetic. Trendway also offers a floor stand model that can be placed anywhere within the workplace.

More information about AeraMax Pro is at trendway.com/aeramax-pro-air-purifiers.