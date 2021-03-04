Trendway awarded group purchasing contract

A local furniture company was awarded a group purchasing agreement with the health care improvement company Premier.

Holland-based Trendway, a subsidiary company of Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Brand under its Fellowes Contract Interiors division, said Monday that it was awarded a group purchasing agreement with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Premier.

Effective July 1, the agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for all Trendway products except for the AeraMax Pro air purifiers.

“The Premier group purchasing agreement is a tremendous opportunity for our dealers to expand their relationships further into the rapidly growing health care market segment,” said Mark Rhoades, president, Fellowes Contract Interiors.

Premier is a health care improvement company, uniting an alliance of about 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform health care. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

“Trendway looks forward to creating better places for essential health care workers to work and helping Premier member organizations lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” Rhoades said.

Those with questions about the agreement can contact Amy Maxey at AMaxey@fellowes.com or (812) 661-0599.

Trendway

Founded in 1968, Trendway Corporation, a subsidiary of Fellowes Brands, helps customers create “beautiful and effective work environments” through furniture and architectural products. More information is available at Trendway’s website.

Fellowes Brands

Founded in 1917, Fellowes Brands remains under the private ownership and executive leadership of the founding Fellowes family. It produces business solutions “to help professionals be their best and feel their best.” Fellowes Brands operates from 24 locations across the globe.

The Fellowes Contract Interiors division strategically unifies three brands, Trendway, ESI and AeraMax Professional, to be sold through a single contract furniture division.

More information is available at Fellowes Brands’ website.