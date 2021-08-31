Trendway lands group purchasing contract with Premier

Trendway has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, a health care improvement company.

Holland-based Trendway, a brand of Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Contract Interiors, said effective Sept. 1, the agreement will allow Premier members to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for all Trendway AeraMax Pro products.

AeraMax Pro air purifiers were demonstrated through independent laboratory testing to be effective in reducing aerosolized airborne concentration of human coronavirus 229E in a test chamber, reaching 99.9% airborne reduction within one hour of operation.

“The Premier group purchasing agreement is a tremendous opportunity for our dealers to expand their relationships further into the rapidly growing health care market segment,” said Mark Rhoades, president, Fellowes Contract Interiors.

With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions and advisory and other services, Premier strives to enable better care and outcomes at a lower cost through an alliance of about 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers.

“Trendway looks forward to creating better places for essential health care workers to work and helping Premier member organizations lower supply chain costs and improve operating efficiencies,” Rhoades said.