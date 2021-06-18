Trendway rolls out height-adjustable table

Trendway introduced a new height-adjustable table that is ready to install in minutes.

Holland-based Trendway, which is part of Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Contract Interiors, recently rolled out Levado, a height-adjustable table featuring a patent-pending SwiftLock mechanism that allows folded legs to be locked into place in minutes. Levado ships in one box and requires no table frame assembly.

“Levado is the easiest-to-install height adjustable table on the market today. It is quick, smart and flexible, meeting the needs for today’s office environment,” said Rob Day, executive vice president of customer experience, Fellowes Contract Interiors.

Designed and developed by Fellowes Horizons Design Team, Levado sets up in minutes using minimal tools and provides intuitive settings and built-in collision detection, according to Fellowes. A soft touch LED display features four memory settings and a three-stage range of adjustments, allowing users to move from a seated to a standing position throughout the day.

“Now more than ever, health and wellness and flexibility are focal points of the workplace,” said Mike Andrlik, senior product manager, Trendway. “Levado assures that when people are in the office, they can maintain a level of active movement and feel good throughout the day.”

The table is available in a platinum base and 40 laminate tabletop options, making Levado adaptable to any office environment. The tops can be ordered in depths of 24 or 30 inches and five widths, ranging from 48 to 72 inches.

Levado is available for order through Trendway’s network of more than 350 Trendway dealer partners across the U.S. and Canada.