Trendway rolls out ‘innovative’ task chair

Trendway has launched Elea, an innovative task chair designed to kinetically move with the user.

The Holland-based office furnishings maker and portfolio brand of Fellowes Contract Interiors, Trendway, this week announced the launch of Elea. The chair’s “distinct aesthetic” originates from a suspended seat pan that promotes micromovements and energetic motion, allowing users to continuously move while seated.

Elea is now available for order through more than 350 Trendway dealer partners across the U.S. and Canada.

“The addition of the Elea chair exemplifies our commitment to leading engineering and design solutions,” said Mark Rhoades, president, Fellowes Contract Interiors. “We are leveraging our internal sophisticated engineering and design capabilities across all product categories to create new and better solutions for our customers.”

Engineered and designed by Horizon Design, the in-house Fellowes Brands industrial design team, Elea features patent-pending Omni-Kinetic Suspension Technology with four industrial-grade alloy steel rods to form a load-bearing support system for the suspended seat pan.

“People sit in different ways all day long. We are built to move,” said Rob Day, executive vice president of customer experience, Fellowes Contract Interiors. “Elea supports our natural tendency to sit in different positions. Once you sit in the chair, the chair will move with you.”

With traditional task chair features built-in, such as tilt lock and height and tension adjustments, Elea ensures users will have the opportunity to customize their ergonomic settings, he said.