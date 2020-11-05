Trendway rolls out refreshed standard material offering

Trendway refreshed its standard material offering of fabrics, finishes, patterns and color palette inspirations.

The Holland-based company, a brand of Fellowes Contract Interiors, on Wednesday announced the launch of its refreshed standard material offering, which is curated from its most popular fabrics and finishes and features 328 fabrics and finishes and introduces 12 new patterns.

“The offering includes some of our time-tested favorites, along with some fun new looks that give customers the color expression they want with lasting performance they need,” said Natalie Killingstad, Trendway product manager, surface materials.

Trendway consulted with industry color experts to create nine new palette inspirations using the offering: Opposites Attract, Cozy Contemporary, Galactic Groove, Moroccan Moments, Hellow Mellow, Sprouted Greens, Serene Green, Great Lake and Denim Blue.

“Whether you’re looking for dramatic contrasts, cozy comfort or bright pops of color, we’ve got a color inspiration to suit your office space,” Killingstad said. “Our nine key colors that the new palettes represent reflect the trends that are relevant now and in the near future.”

The entire refreshed standard material offering is backed by Trendway’s lead-time assurance, the company said. Orders will ship within two to four weeks.

“In the contract furniture industry, many fabrics have vastly different lead times, which means that once an order is placed, one poor fabric selection can derail an entire project,” said Nancy Stryker, Trendway’s director of marketing. “(Our) customers can order with confidence, knowing their materials are readily available, keeping their projects on track.”

Trendway said the refreshed standard material offering aligns with the brand’s commitment to creating speed and ease throughout the entire specifying and ordering process.

“When it comes to your office, the right style is important, which is why Trendway has thousands of fabrics and finishes to choose from,” Stryker said. “However, we understand that this can be overwhelming, especially if you’re dealing with a tight project timeline. Our refreshed standard materials offering provides an easy-to-specify process and affordable solutions that ships to your door on time, every time.”

The complete offering can be explored at trendway.com.