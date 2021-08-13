Trendway rolls out Volo Frameless glass moveable wall extension

A furniture maker in the region rolled out a full-glass storefront extension to its existing moveable wall product line.

Holland-based Trendway — a portfolio company of Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Brands — on Wednesday introduced Volo Frameless, which Trendway describes as a competitively priced, full glass storefront extension to its Volo Movable Wall product line.

Volo Movable Wall is Trendway’s top-selling line of architectural products. Volo Frameless connects to all components of Volo Movable Walls, including door and pull options, to fully integrate with the moveable walls as well as traditional drywall applications.

“Volo Frameless has been designed to meet the aesthetic and functional needs for today’s workspace,” said Bill Griftner, director of architectural sales for Trendway. “The addition of Volo Frameless positions Volo as one of the most versatile and affordable options for interior moveable walls on the market.”

Volo Frameless features low-profile floor and ceiling runners and a universal parts kit designed to reduce complexity and installation time.

With a high-demand labor market and stressed construction supply chains, easy-to-install moveable walls can offer a “flexible and adaptable option” for new construction and renovations, Trendway said, noting full glass storefronts provide interior designers with a multifaceted solution for post-pandemic offices.

“As more businesses continue returning to the office, designers need ways to create separation and safe spaces without sacrificing natural light and a connected, open feel,” said Nancy Stryker, director of marketing, Trendway. “Moveable walls are an important design component for safety and infection control in return-to-work designs.”

Volo Frameless is available for order now through Trendway’s network of more than 350 dealer partners across the U.S. and Canada.