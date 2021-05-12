Trendway signs partnership with Kinetic GPO

Trendway signed a multiyear partnership with a group purchasing organization in Canada.

The Holland-based furniture company Trendway, a subsidiary of Itasca, Illinois-based Fellowes Brands under its Fellowes Contract Interiors division, said Tuesday that it signed a three-year partnership with Kinetic GPO, a cooperative purchasing organization established for broader public sector, nonprofit and municipalities, academics, school boards and health and social services (MASH) entities across Canada. The contract took effect Feb. 1 and will remain active through Jan. 31, 2024, with an option to extend the term for an additional period of up to two years.

The contract provides exclusive pricing and access to Trendway furniture, installation and related products and services to public entities in Canada and helps these organizations reduce procurement costs by leveraging group purchasing power and simplifying the overall procurement process.

“The new partnership with Kinetic GPO makes it easier than ever for MASH organizations throughout Canada to create better places for their people to work and enjoy,” said Rob Day, executive vice president of customer experience, Fellowes Contract Interiors. “We look forward to introducing Kinetic GPO members to Trendway’s personalized brand of quality, speed and ease.”

Included in the contract is Trendway’s complete line of furniture-related products such as panel systems, desks, tables, seating, architectural products and accessories.

“Kinetic is pleased to partner with Trendway on this contract to streamline furniture and furniture installation procurement processes for our members,” said Chris Penny, CEO, Kinetic GPO. “Trendway has an excellent track record, going back 50-plus years of providing comfortable and quality work environments for customers. Broader public sector, MASH entities and nonprofits are able to leverage their collective spend — all while receiving the high levels of quality and customer service that Trendway and their distributors are known for.”

Kinetic GPO’s specific purpose is reducing procurement costs by leveraging the purchasing power of group buying and saving its members time by simplifying steps to procure.

Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a “fair, open and transparent manner compliant with the International and Regional Trade Agreements as well as the Ontario Broader Public Sector Procurement Directive,” Trendway said. Membership is free with no volume commitments.