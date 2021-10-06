Trendway touts ‘reconnect’ theme for NeoCon 2021

Trendway is showcasing its newest products, options and innovations in an updated Chicago showroom for NeoCon this week.

The Holland-based office furniture manufacturer’s theme at its showroom at 325 Wells St. in Chicago is “reconnect,” and it focuses on reestablishing relationships, reenergizing teams and creating rejuvenating spaces that are flexible for a post-pandemic office.

As people continue returning to the office amid the ongoing pandemic, Trendway has turned its focus to indoor air quality products.

“Over the past two years, the definition of a healthy and safe facility has completely changed,” said Bill Griftner, director of architectural sales, Fellowes Brands — Trendway’s parent compay. “Today, a complete hygiene solution not only includes wearing a mask, washing your hands and sanitizing surfaces, but also cleaning the air.”

For over a decade, Fellowes AeraMax air purifiers have provided localized air purification. Trendway’s Fellowes air purification offering combines True HEPA filtration with EnviroSmart and PureView Technologies. EnviroSmart uses multiple sensors to monitor contaminants and room occupancy and adjusts to provide maximum protection, on demand. PureView also offers real-time screen updates on air quality and machine performance, to give peace of mind to room occupants.

“Fellowes AeraMax Pro air purifiers provide maximum virus protection and cleans the air with HEPA filters,” said Mark Rhoades, president, contract furniture, Fellowes Brands.

Independent laboratory tests show Fellowes AeraMax Pro Air Purifiers with True HEPA filtration remove 99.99% of a surrogate coronavirus, Fellowes said.

According to Trendway, more than 100,000 Fellowes AeraMax Air Purifiers units have been sold in schools across 32 states since the onset of the pandemic, and the company anticipates the trend will soon migrate to the workplace.

“As more people return to the office, we need spaces that are flexible, welcoming and healthy,” Rhoades said. “Our new product introductions help create spaces where reconnecting is easy, comfortable and safe.”

Also in Trendway’s showroom, its new Zona training table and Zadi multipurpose chair are designed to support workplace flexibility.

Zadi performs in various workplace settings, from training rooms and touchdown areas to individual workspaces. Zadi is available in multiple configurations and color combinations. The seat also can be upholstered and is available in thousands of Trendway fabrics and finishes. The versatile chair is available in several style options, including black, navy, white, red or light gray plastic shell or mesh seatbacks; with or without armrests; black, platinum or chrome chair frame; and with glides or casters. Throughout the showroom, Zadi is often paired with the Zona training table.

The Zona training table features a quick-release flip top with rotating legs that allow multiple tables to be nested and stored in a symmetrical, space-saving profile. The in-line storage configuration replaces the staggered arrangement of traditional nesting tables.

A new Trendway product introduction designed to support healthy movement and improve user comfort is the Elea task chair. Elea’s aesthetic originates from a suspended seat pan that promotes micromovements and energetic motion, allowing users to move continuously while seated.

Engineered and designed by the in-house Fellowes Brands industrial design team, Horizon Design, Elea features patented omni-kinetic suspension technology with four industrial-grade alloy steel rods to form a load-bearing support system for the suspended seat pan.

“The addition of the Elea chair exemplifies our commitment to leading engineering and design solutions,” Rhoades said. “We are leveraging our internal sophisticated engineering and design capabilities across all product categories to create new and better solutions for our customers, from air purifiers and seating to moveable walls.”

Launched in August 2021, Trendway’s new architectural product offering Volo Frameless Glass allows users to adjust to changing workplace needs and delineate space while maintaining visibility. Volo Frameless Glass was designed as a competitively priced, full glass storefront extension to Trendway’s top-selling Volo Movable Wall product line. Volo Frameless Glass connects to all components of Volo Moveable Walls, including door and pull options, to integrate with Trendway’s line of movable walls, as well as traditional drywall applications.

“From our Acrylic Screens and Volo Frameless Glass to the Fellowes AreaMax Pro air purifiers, Trendway is helping people feel completely reassured about returning to the office safely,” Rhoades said.