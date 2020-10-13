Tubelite names VP of integrated supply chain

A manufacturer of architectural aluminum products appointed a vice president to ensure quality in its supply chain.

Walker-based Tubelite said Monday that it selected Dean Seger as vice president of integrated supply chain.

He will report directly to Steve Green, Tubelite’s president.

“We are very excited to have Dean join our team,” Green said. “As we continue to grow, his knowledge and experience will prove invaluable to contributing to our commitment to quality and dependability.”

Seger’s focus will be on manufacturing, quality and logistics for Tubelite’s six manufacturing sites.

He joins Tubelite with more than two decades of operations leadership, most recently coming from Western Window Systems, a residential window manufacturer in Phoenix. He began his career there as the continuous improvement director before being promoted to vice president of manufacturing, then to his most recent position as vice president of operations. In the latter position, he implemented lean manufacturing principals for labor and cost savings and drove new product development that resulted in “significant annual revenue growth.”

Previously, Seger was the quality control manager at structural steel fabricator Schuff Steel Company. Before that, he served as a project manager at renewable energy developer Stirling Energy Systems. Early in his career, Seger also worked at John Deere’s agricultural, construction, forestry, and commercial and consumer equipment divisions as part of the engineering and continuous improvement teams.

Seger holds a Master of Business Administration from Arizona State University and a bachelor’s degree in welding engineering from Ohio State University.

Tubelite

Founded in 1946, Tubelite — a subsidiary of Apogee Enterprises — manufactures architectural aluminum storefront, entrance and curtainwall systems in the U.S.

Tubelite’s corporate office, fabrication, warehouse and shipping operations are in Walker. Its facility in Reed City houses the company’s aluminum extrusion operation. The company’s Dallas location provides additional fabrication, warehouse and shipping support. The company also has an office in Warwick, Rhode Island.