UFP Industries taps CEO as next board chair

A Grand Rapids-based holding company appointed its current leader to also head its board of directors.

UFP Industries recently named current CEO Matthew Missad as its new board chair, effective immediately, and announced former board chair William Currie will remain as a director through the end of his term. Currie plans to retire after 54 years with the company.

The move comes as part of a succession plan for UFP Industries which stated Missad —who has been with UFP since 1978 and assumed the CEO role in 2011 — will remain with the company at least through 2027 as other elements of the plan are put in place.

Missad recognized Currie’s impact as board chair and the mentorship Currie has provided him during his tenure at UFP.

“Bill Currie powered this company’s growth and direction for decades and made sure those of us who followed were ready to assume leadership roles,” Missad said. “That meant giving us training, challenges and trust, and the autonomy to make decisions and accept responsibility for their consequences. Largely because of his leadership and mentorship, I was able to assume the CEO role 12 years ago, and I am honored to accept this new opportunity today.”

Missad started at UFP Industries when it was The Universal Companies, working part-time in high school on the maintenance crew. After college and law school, Missad joined the company full-time in 1985 as manager of legal compliance.

Prior to becoming UFP’s fifth CEO in 2011, Missad held several successive positions, including executive vice president, general counsel and secretary of the board.

Currie said no one else is better suited than Missad to take on the responsibility of the board chair role.

“For 45 years, (Missad) has been dedicated to our excellence and success,” Currie said. “As CEO, he quickly proved his ability to lead our operations and grow our business, and as chairman, he will continue to be the key driver of our strategic direction.”

UFP Industries was founded in 1955 and has subsidiaries in the packaging, retail and construction markets.