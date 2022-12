United Airlines invests in battery maker to ramp up production in West Michigan

United Airlines is investing an undisclosed sum to help launch production of sodium-ion batteries at a plant in Holland in a bid to electrify its ground vehicles and future aircraft.

The Chicago-based airline said in a Wednesday press release it made a strategic equity investment from its 1-year-old fund, United Airline Ventures, in Natron Energy, a startup based in Santa Clara, California.

Both United and Natron declined to disclose the investment amount.

