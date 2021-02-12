UpT Reliability Solutions acquires Perceptive Controls

A provider of automation and controls services acquired a supplier of process control systems to municipal water/wastewater and industrial and manufacturing customers.

UpT Reliability Solutions of Kalamazoo recently acquired a stake in Perceptive Controls, a one-location business with 25 employees based at 140 E. Bridge St. in Plainwell, according to Calder Capital on Tuesday, the mergers and acquisitions firm that represented Perceptive Controls in the transaction.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1997 by Todd Reynolds and Ryan Fisher, Perceptive Controls is a systems integrator that supplies process control systems mainly to municipal water/wastewater and industrial/manufacturing customers.

Perceptive Controls was partially acquired by UpT Reliability Solutions. UpT is a newly formed provider of turnkey motor repair, inspection and maintenance and now automation and controls to customers nationwide.

The purchase of Perceptive Controls was a strategic acquisition for UpT, the company said.

“When I came across this opportunity, I had a gut feeling that it would be a great fit,” said Jason Harloff, chief strategic officer of UpT. “Todd and Ryan have built a great operation, and I’m excited to see how we can expand our reach through the merging of these two companies.”

Reynolds and Fisher said they sought Calder Capital’s sell-side advice because they felt it was time to transition out of their ownership role.

“We’ve had going on 25 years with Perceptive, and while Ryan and I have relished the challenge of running our own company, we both felt as though it had outgrown us. We knew it was time to move onto the next phase,” said Reynolds, who formerly was president of Perceptive Controls. “… We couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.”

Calder Capital served as the exclusive mergers and acquisitions adviser to Perceptive Controls. Calder’s Edson Ramirez and Patrick Robey were the lead advisers on the transaction.

Perceptive Controls

Perceptive Controls designs and implements control products for facilitating seamless communication between the shop floor and business areas within the water treatment, chemical, pharmaceutical and biotech, gas and oil, food and beverage, and automotive manufacturing industries.

Its sister company is Perceptive Service & Operations, which provides licensed water and wastewater services for smaller municipalities, as well as vactor truck services and underground pipe inspection services.