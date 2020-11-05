US LBM acquires Zeeland Lumber & Supply

A distributor of specialty building materials in the Chicago area acquired a local building products dealer and manufacturer.

Buffalo Grove, Illinois-based US LBM said it acquired Zeeland Lumber & Supply, a building products dealer and manufacturer with six locations in Michigan and northern Indiana.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The entire Zeeland leadership team will remain with the company, including Mark Miller, who will serve as president, and Mike Dykstra and Rob Groothuis in key leadership roles.

“We’re proud to be joining US LBM, an industry leader that shares our commitment to delivering innovation and building trust,” Miller said. “Joining US LBM — with its national platform, expert team and relationships with the industry’s top suppliers — creates new and exciting opportunities for both our employees and customers.”

Dykstra added: “We are excited to join the US LBM team and be a part of their growth platform. This is a win-win for all stakeholders.”

With the acquisition of Zeeland Lumber & Supply, US LBM now operates 16 locations in Michigan, including five component manufacturing plants, along with four locations in Indiana.

“Adding Zeeland Lumber & Supply grows US LBM’s building product distribution and manufacturing network in the Midwest, strengthens our position as a market leader in Michigan and expands our reach into northern Indiana,” said L.T. Gibson, US LBM president and CEO. “Zeeland is a premier manufacturer and distributor with a terrific team, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to US LBM.”

Anchor Peabody served as the exclusive financial adviser to Zeeland Lumber & Supply in the transaction.

Zeeland Lumber & Supply

Founded in 1947 by John VandenBosch, Zeeland Lumber & Supply operates three truss and wall panel component manufacturing plants, along with three full-service building material yards that distribute lumber and an expansive range of specialty products, including windows, doors, roofing, cabinets, decking and interior, and exterior trim.

US LBM

Established in 2009, US LBM is a distributor of building materials that offers a full portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, millwork, wallboard, roofing, siding, engineered components and cabinetry.