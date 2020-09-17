UV Angel signs manufacturing deal with Corning

A pathogen control technology maker in Grand Haven is partnering with Corning to scale its clean air products line.

Grand Haven-based UV Angel, a designer and manufacturer of UV-C light air treatment technology, said it signed a manufacturing services agreement with Corning, New York-based Corning Inc. for the prototyping and assembly of its UV Angel Clean Air product line designed to neutralize airborne pathogens.

UV Angel Clean Air technology originally was designed to address health care-associated infections (HAIs) by neutralizing airborne viruses, bacteria and fungi in medical, dental and other clinical environments. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated deployment of the product line to include retail spaces, restaurants, commercial real estate, schools, hotels and other industries, as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) has indicated it will take many different modalities to control the spread of the virus.

“We believe our patented ultraviolet (UV-C) light air treatment technology is a game changer in the fight against infectious diseases,” said Tom Byrne, CEO of UV Angel. “Our design and engineering expertise, together with Corning’s manufacturing capabilities, enables UV Angel to rapidly produce clean air products to meet the fast-growing market demand.”

“Corning has long provided products to create safer and more resilient communities,” said Martin Curran, executive vice president and Corning innovation officer. “We manufacture products that reduce mobile emissions, products that enable antimicrobial coatings and surfaces, and products that remove small particulates from indoor and outdoor environments. We are pleased to support UV Angel to scale a technology that could help in the world’s fight against this pandemic.”

With a modern integrated design, UV Angel Clean Air combines standard in-ceiling lighting with a proprietary UV-C air treatment center. Air is pulled into a sealed, high-intensity UV-C chamber that neutralizes and eliminates up to 99.99% of pathogens in the room or space where contamination occurs, according to UV Angel. The clean, treated air is then returned to the room. UV Angel Clean Air can be used while rooms and areas are occupied.

UV Angel products come with a data platform that provides users the ability to track key performance indicators and access treatment data to make well-informed decisions.

More information on UV Angel technology and products is at uvangel.com.