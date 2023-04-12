West Michigan steel distributor expands into Chicago market with new plant acquisition

A West Michigan steel provider has acquired a new plant near Chicago that will help the company leverage a closer proximity to its suppliers and better serve its customers.

Grandville-based Hascall Steel Co. purchased the 72,000-square-foot facility at 14100 S. Halsted St. in Riverdale, just south of the city of Chicago. The plant is a former service center of Lafayette Steel & Aluminum, a steel provider headquartered in Lafayette, Ind.

The new location will allow Hascall Steel to expand its operations and grow roots in a new market that serves as a key steel corridor in the Midwest.

Hascall Steel CEO Dag Hascall said the owners of Lafayette Steel & Aluminum had been looking to consolidate and reduce the company’s footprint among its three locations in Lafayette, Chicago, and Indianapolis.

Meanwhile, Hascall Steel was looking to grow with a new location, and Hascall said the space appealed to the company as a logistical advantage.

“This particular move will allow us to reduce freight costs and offer better service to our customers,” Hascall told the Business Journal. “As the world moves greener and greener, we felt it was important to take a long-term stance on reducing our thermal footprint.”

The new plant, which opened on April 3, is equipped with a 72-inch, 11-gauge multi blanking line to process materials, as well as a 60-inch, 11-gauge steel slitter. Hascall said 14 employees currently work at the plant.

“Tolerances and specifications are getting tighter over time, and this new precision equipment will help us deliver a closer tolerance product in a new market,” Hascall said.

The plant will enable Hascall Steel to serve current and new customers within the greater Chicago area.

“We’re just excited to have the new team members and the opportunity to better serve the Chicago market,” Hascall said. He declined to disclose the property sale price.

In addition to Grandville and Chicago, Hascall Steel also operates locations in Detroit and Nashville, Tenn.

Hascall’s father, Wayne Hascall, founded the company in 1971. Dag Hascall purchased the business from his father in the 1990s and has since focused on growth and market expansion.