West Michigan Works! hosting manufacturing job fair

Employers will seek to fill over 140 immediate openings at a West Michigan Works! telephone job fair next week.

West Michigan Works!, the region’s workforce development agency, will host a remote manufacturing job fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Job seekers can register until Monday for 15-minute phone conversations on Wednesday with employers who have immediate openings. More than 15 companies are already signed up, including Haworth, Perrigo, DeWys Manufacturing, Matcor Automotive, NN Mobile Solutions and Amphenol Borisch.

Available positions range from manufacturing specialist and production operator to weld technician and business development manager.

According to Jerry Hill, industry council lead for West Michigan Works!, advanced manufacturing has experienced a significant expansion in employment since 2009, nearly doubling the rate of employment growth in other sectors. The industry provides multifaceted benefits to the West Michigan region by raising living standards and generating economic activity.

“A vibrant manufacturing base leads to more research and development, innovation and middle-class jobs,” Hill said. “For every dollar spent in manufacturing, $1.40 is generated for the U.S. economy. Manufacturing also critically supports several other industries that sell goods to consumers, like retail and food service.”

According to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, manufacturers in Michigan account for 19.38% of the total output in the state, employing 14.24% of the workforce.

As of 2020, more than 600,000 Michigan workers are employed in the manufacturing industry and have an average annual compensation of $79,320.

“Now is an amazing opportunity to develop your skills through apprenticeship, learning an in-demand trade that pays a living wage while having manufacturers pay for your education. This is a win-win-win environment for growth-minded individuals,” said Steve Heethuis, training director, NN Mobile Solutions.