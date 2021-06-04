Whirlpool bringing Google Assistant voice notifications to connected appliances

Whirlpool Corporation is enhancing its voice-command capabilities as a launch collaborator for Google Assistant voice notifications, a new functionality available through Google’s intelligent personal assistant software.

The Benton Harbor-based maker of home appliances said last week that it soon will debut Google Assistant voice notifications on select connected Maytag and Whirlpool brand washers and dryers manufactured since 2016, and on select connected JennAir and KitchenAid brand products later this year.

Unlike traditional voice-command features that require direct questions, these voice notifications will proactively alert appliance users with updates. For Whirlpool and Maytag brand washer and dryer owners, this will include alerts on the status of laundry and dryer cycles, including notifications of when laundry is ready to be moved to the dryer and when drying is complete.

“As the world’s leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, Whirlpool Corporation is deeply committed to offering the best possible appliance user experience,” said Ludo Beaufils, vice president of product marketing for North America. “Through our ongoing voice collaboration with Google Home, we have introduced industry-leading voice-command capabilities to our products to make them even easier and more enjoyable to use. We are thrilled to be working with Google on Google Assistant voice notifications, as this will help us in our mission of improving life at home for our consumers around the globe.”

As Whirlpool further expands Google Assistant voice notifications support, other connected appliances such as ovens, refrigerators and microwave ovens also will provide users with real-time, proactive alerts.

Owners of supported devices will be able to access the enhanced capabilities of Google Assistant voice notifications through a firmware update at no cost by adjusting the device settings in the Google Home app. To enable the setting, users should tap on the Whirlpool device, the settings icon and then tap “voice notifications” to enable.

Google Assistant voice notifications are supported in eight languages and will be available for select Whirlpool products in the U.S., Europe, India, Canada and Mexico.

Connected subscriptions may be required to access the Google Assistant voice notifications, along with Wi-Fi and the Google Home app. More details are on Whirlpool’s website.