Whirlpool rolls out large-capacity dishwashers

Citing the rise in home cooking since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whirlpool brand rolled out a new extra large-capacity dishwasher with a third rack.

Whirlpool, a brand of Benton Harbor-based Whirlpool Corporation, last month unveiled its line of largest-capacity third rack dishwashers.

The brand said with families spending more time at home, the kitchen has become a much more used place. According to a recent survey commissioned by Whirlpool, 63% of homeowners find themselves cooking more often since the pandemic. Frequent cooking often translates to a pile of dirty dishes on the counter or in the kitchen sink.

Whirlpool’s new dishwasher line includes models that feature a third rack designed to fit mugs and bowls.

“Whirlpool brand designs innovations knowing our consumers’ top priority is caring for their families, and that was the inspiration behind our new largest-capacity third rack dishwasher line that helps families to load more dishes at one time and run their dishwasher less often,” said Katie Sadler, Whirlpool kitchen brand manager.

The new Whirlpool largest-capacity third rack dishwashers offer extra usable space to accommodate hard-to-fit items, such as mixing bowls, blender jars and casserole dishes, making it easier to load mugs and bowls, silverware and long utensils on the third rack. Homeowners can enjoy an adjustable second rack to free up space for more dishes with easy-to-find adjusters that smoothly raise or lower the second rack to fit taller items like water bottles or traditionally hard-to-fit blender jars. Within the lower rack, the three-piece silverware basket can be separated and arranged based on the types of dishes being loaded, making it possible to fit casserole dishes and large pans.

The new dishwashers are available in fingerprint-resistant black stainless and stainless steel finishes, as well as matte black, white and biscuit color finishes. The dishwashers offer a leak detection system that will flash a light on the front of the dishwasher to alert the user if a leak is detected while proceeding to drain water from the tub.

More information on the new dishwashers is online.