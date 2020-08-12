Wolverine, Metallica nonprofit partner on boots for a cause

A local footwear brand is partnering with Metallica’s nonprofit to roll out two pairs of limited-edition boots, with all proceeds going to educate skilled trades students.

Wolverine, a brand of Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide, said it partnered with Metallica’s nonprofit, All Within My Hands (AWMH), to launch two pairs of boots with designs inspired by the rock band. All proceeds will go to provide 2021 scholarship funding to trade school students through AWMH.

The partnership

Wolverine and AWMH’s partnership will benefit three “exceptional” U.S. community college trade programs — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), Lone Star College (Houston) and Wichita State University Tech (Wichita, Kansas). Each school will receive a $100,000 joint grant from Wolverine and Metallica Scholars — a major workforce education initiative that provides direct support to community colleges — as well as Wolverine boots to help students get started in their careers.

Wolverine will stop at GRCC’s campus on Thursday to provide free boots and rock star swag to participating scholars, including Precious Young, Nathaniel Moody and Anna Petlick.

“Wolverine shares the same vision that we had when creating the Metallica Scholars Initiative — that it’s incredibly important to create and sustain a strong and resilient American workforce. AWMH is our way of giving back and building future generations,” said Metallica guitarist James Hetfield. “More importantly, we are helping these students achieve their dreams and transform their lives through the workforce education programs offered at community colleges all across the country.”

Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine, said his brand committed six years ago to support the next generation of the American workforce through its Project Bootstrap initiative, of which this partnership is part.

“By ensuring community colleges and trade programs across the country have the resources they need, we can support students who are choosing to join the skilled trades and together be one step closer to closing the gap,” he said.

More information about the Wolverine’s Project Bootstrap is at wolverine.com/projectbootstrap.

The boots

The 1000 Mile Axel limited-edition boot is based on the popular Wolverine 1000 Mile boot silhouette with several Metallica-inspired features, including a Metallica Key logo-inspired metal heel plate, an All Within My Hands metal toe kicker, metal-tipped laces and a metal guitar pick tag. The boot is made in the U.S. and uses Chicago-based Horween Chromexcel leather, silver hardware and a classic Vibram lugged outsole.

The Hellcat UltraSpring boot combines traditional work boot durability with the modern performance of Wolverine UltraSpring cushioning. The boot has its own Metallica Scholars-inspired features: a custom-molded Metallica Key logo stitched on the boot and a custom metal Metallica Scholars guitar pick tag.

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars 1000 Mile Axel and Hellcat UltraSpring boots are available for pre-order at wolverine.com/metallica now, with fulfillment and live sales beginning Aug. 26. The former boot costs $400, and the latter is listed for $150.