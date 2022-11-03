Wolverine, Rawlings release latest baseball-inspired boot

A footwear brand released its latest handcrafted boot in collaboration with a national sports equipment company.

Wolverine, a brand of Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide, this week introduced its third limited-edition Wolverine 1000 Mile Boot through a partnership with Rawlings Sporting Goods Company Inc.

The new release is intended to celebrate the 20 professional baseball players honored with the Rawlings Gold Glove Award this year.

“The Rawlings Gold Glove Award is one of the highest honors in baseball. We’re very excited to be able to capture its prestige and history in one of our iconic Wolverine 1000 Mile boots,” said Scott Schoessel, vice president of global marketing at Wolverine. “Rawlings is a fantastic partner aligned with our values of creating quality products with premium materials. We’re happy to continue our partnership with this limited release and provide baseball enthusiasts with a collectible product that truly honors the game.”

The collectible boot features a cap-toe design and black and gold stitching throughout. The boot is constructed from Rawlings’ Heart of the Hide baseball glove leather and embellished with black rawhide laces and gold foil.

In addition, the new boot includes the Wolverine 1000 Mile collection’s signature leather outsole with the Vibram rubber heel and features a black and gold Rawlings embroidered patch on the tongue.

“These boots encapsulate all of the unique features and details of the iconic Rawlings Gold Glove Award while honoring the greatest representation of defensive excellence in all of baseball,” said Eric Reinsfelder, vice president of brand and sports marketing for Rawlings.

The first boot collaboration between Wolverine and Rawlings was introduced in 2021 and the second release occurred earlier this year.

The new Wolverine 1000 Mile x Rawlings Gold Glove Award Cap-Toe Boot now is available in limited quantities on wolverine.com for $450.