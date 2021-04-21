Wolverine Worldwide appoints board member

Wolverine Worldwide appointed a board member who has global retail experience across multiple consumer-focused businesses.

The Rockford-based maker of apparel and footwear said last week that it appointed Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to its board of directors. She will start May 5.

Wilson-Thompson brings to the boardroom years of global retail experience in senior executive roles, along with a combined 14 years as a director for three public companies.

“Wolverine Worldwide’s strong leadership position and aggressive growth agenda in the global footwear and apparel industry makes it an exciting time to join the company,” Wilson-Thompson said. “I look forward to working with my fellow board members to help the company capitalize on the many strategic opportunities that lie ahead.”

Wilson-Thompson currently serves on the board at Tesla Inc. Earlier this year, she retired as executive vice president and global chief human resources officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., a global retail pharmacy, health and wellness destination. Prior to joining Walgreens, Wilson-Thompson held several positions of increasing responsibility in the operations and legal departments at Kellogg Company, ending her tenure there as senior vice president of global human resources.

“Kathleen has been associated with some of the largest consumer-focused businesses in the world, and we are excited to welcome her to our board of directors,” said Blake Krueger, chair and CEO of Wolverine Worldwide. “She brings a breadth of experiences to our company, and her proven record of leading large global companies through complex and challenging environments will be instrumental in helping to drive Wolverine Worldwide’s global growth agenda.”

Wilson-Thompson earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws from Wayne State University.

She also serves on the board of directors for the Alumni Association of the University of Michigan.