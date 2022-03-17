Wooden Runabout Company named sales rep for Grand Craft Boats

A company on the lakeshore has been named the authorized sales agent for Grand Craft Boats.

Holland-based The Wooden Runabout Company said Wednesday, March 16, it was named the exclusive territory sales representative for Grand Craft Boats in southern Michigan and northern Indiana.

“We’re thrilled to be named as the exclusive authorized sales agent for Grand Craft,” said Mike Teusink, owner of The Wooden Runabout Company. “Our customers expect and value that we have access to the highest quality of wooden boats, and Grand Craft delivers.”

The Wooden Runabout Company will represent Grand Craft by promoting the company at events and serving as the authorized sales agent in its designated geographic area.

“We look forward to partnering with The Wooden Runabout Company to reach more wooden boat aficionados in the region,” said Patrick Gallagher, president, CEO and owner of Grand Craft Boats since last year. “With a deep history in wooden boats, similar to ours, we know The Wooden Runabout Company is a great partner to help the community find their dream Grand Craft boat.”

Founded in 2006 by former employees of Macatawa Bay Boat Works in Saugatuck, Mike Teusink and Kirk Wingard, The Wooden Runabout Company is a full-service boat shop specializing in restorations of antique and classic boats. Its services include finish work, mechanical installations, woodwork, CAD design and CNC cutting services.

Grand Craft was founded in Holland in 1979 by Steve Northuis and Chris Smith, grandson of Christopher Columbus Smith, the founder of Chris-Craft. Grand Craft Boats seeks to marry the traditional design of handcrafted mahogany runabouts with modern convenience and performance, the company said. Customers can choose from five Grand Craft boat designs or create their own vision for a custom boat. Famous customers have included Jennifer Lopez, Robert Redford, Kid Rock, Tim Allen and more. After its acquisition by Gallagher in 2021, the company moved its headquarters and manufacturing base from Holland to Genoa City, Wisconsin, near Lake Geneva.