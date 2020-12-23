X-Rite digital workflow tools to help manufacturers produce Pantone Color of the Year

Pantone chose two colors of the year for 2021: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating (a yellow shade), and X-Rite Inc. is offering digital tools that will help manufacturers accurately produce the colors.

Grand Rapids-based color science and technology expert X-Rite and its sister company Pantone LLC last week said the official spectral color value for PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is now available in PantoneLIVE, a cloud-based digital color standard ecosystem.

PantoneLIVE integrates across X-Rite’s digital workflow tools, allowing brands and their material suppliers to start color matching, formulating and accurately producing Ultimate Gray and Illuminating across textiles, paint and coatings, or plastics.

“A marriage of strength and optimism, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating do not have to be used in equal proportions; either color can take precedence, whether for apparel, beauty, home furnishings, electronics, product design or packaging,” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Richard Knapp, product manager for X-Rite and Pantone, said the software will simplify the process of incorporating the colors of the year into designs.

“Quickly incorporating color trends into apparel or other product designs can be a challenge — especially when a finished product includes multiple materials like cotton, leather, plastics, synthetics and more,” he said. “Together, X-Rite and Pantone provide an integrated set of tools from digital color specification, formulation, measurement and quality control to help brands and their material suppliers immediately being matching and producing Ultimate Gray and Illuminating across a range of materials.”

Specifying colors

Designers have access to a color platform from which they can incorporate Ultimate Gray and Illuminating into their design files. The new Pantone Connect platform provides designers easy access to Pantone color libraries and palette creation tools from anywhere via the mobile app for iOS and Android, the web app and within Adobe Creative Cloud.

Achieving colors

PantoneLIVE production for plastic, coatings and textile offers a collection of product-oriented Pantone color libraries curated to meet the specific needs of color material suppliers and manufacturers working with plastics, coatings and textiles.

Apparel, home goods, electronics and other consumer good brands can use PantoneLIVE production for plastic, coatings and textile to streamline the production for colors such as Ultimate Gray and Illuminating found in the Pantone Fashion, Home and Interiors (FHI) System and for the Pantone Matching System for plastics and coatings. Sharing color specifications as part of a digital workflow allows suppliers to begin color formulation immediately for faster production, X-Rite said.

Manufacturers can access Pantone spectral data in PantoneLIVE Production directly through X-Rite Color iMatch formulation software and Color iQC quality assurance software paired with an X-Rite benchtop spectrophotometer or a Ci64 handheld spectrophotometer. These solutions provide an integrated connected color workflow designed to ensure accurate color formulation and quality control for PANTONE Colors, including Ultimate Gray and Illuminating.

More information on formulating Pantone Color of the Year 2021: PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is at xrite.com/blog/coy-formulation-is-key.