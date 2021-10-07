X-Rite, Pantone hosting online color theory and quality control trainings

X-Rite and Pantone are offering a virtual color science and quality control series for manufacturers and a broad range of other disciplines.

Grand Rapids-based color science and technology company X-Rite Incorporated and its subsidiary Pantone LLC said Monday, Oct. 4, their popular Fundamentals Seminar Series focusing on color science and quality control is now available in an online learning format.

The remote format consists of two courses and features self-paced modules, downloadable course guides, educational videos, product demonstrations and interactive activities.

Attendees will learn about color theory and how to measure, control and communicate color to improve production workflows, reduce waste and meet sustainability goals.

“Last year, we announced our first virtual Fundamentals Seminar Series course, the Fundamentals of Color and Appearance (FOCA). We are excited to announce that the second course, Fundamentals of Instrumentation and Quality Control (FIQC), is now online, too,” said Raj Shah, vice president of marketing for X-Rite and Pantone. “Together, these courses provide a mix of color theory and practical information to help attendees implement color measurement and quality standards across their workflows and supply chains.”

The online Fundamentals Seminar Series consists of two courses with more than 10 hours of video instruction taught by X-Rite color experts. To enhance the remote training experience, attendees have access to a discussion board and a live Q&A with an X-Rite color expert.

The seminar is geared toward anyone who works with or specifies color, including quality control professionals, lab technicians, part suppliers, product developers, designers and manufacturers.

The Fundamentals Seminar Series includes:

FOCA, which focuses on color and appearance science. From the physics of color to lighting, spectrophotometers and color data, this course will teach how to measure, view and understand color communication and data.

FIQC, a hands-on, color quality control workshop using X-Rite instruments and software. Topics include creating color standards, developing appropriate color tolerances and measuring samples against target colors while analyzing the results.

Registration for the first seminar is available here, and registration for the second is here.