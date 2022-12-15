Baker Book House announces new CEO

A new leader is joining an independent Christian publishing company.

Following a June announcement of the retirement of CEO Dwight Baker, Baker Book House Company named Jesse Myers as its next CEO, effective May 1.

“When Dwight announced his retirement, our board was tasked by the Baker family to search for and select the next CEO,” said Kathryn Scanland, chair of the board of directors at Baker Book House. “After a rigorous six-month process, our board unanimously and enthusiastically selected Jesse Myers to assume this important role. We believe Jesse is the ideal person to carry Baker’s rich legacy as the leading independent Christian book publisher into the future.”

Myers brings with him over 10 years of experience in the Christian publishing industry.

Currently in Bellingham, Washington, Myers serves as the publisher of Lexham Press and the director of original content for Faithlife, the makers of Logos Bible Software. He was vital in the growth and development of Lexham Press, Faithlife’s first publishing house, and served in sales, marketing and editorial roles over eight-and-a-half years with the company.

Prior to his work with Lexham, Myers spent two years at Grand Rapids-based Eerdman’s Publishing Co. as field sales manager.

Myers said his history in various roles in the publishing industry helped him prepare for what will be his first CEO position with Baker Book House.

“I think that’s a huge part of what qualifies me for the role is just because I’ve had the unique opportunity to do all kinds of different things in publishing,” Myers said. “I think that’s a little bit unusual — usually a person ends up in one thread of the industry.”

Myers will be the first non-Baker family CEO of the publishing company, a huge shift for Baker Book House.

“It’s a huge honor for them to have chosen me and for the board to have shown this trust and confidence in me,” Myers said. “I definitely feel the burden of maintaining a legacy, as well as building and sustaining a business. It is also a much larger team, obviously, than the team that I lead within FaithLife.”

Speaking on behalf of the Baker family, Dwight Baker said, “We are grateful for the diligent work of our board in selecting Jesse as our next CEO. We believe that Jesse is the right person to lead our company in the midst of both challenges and opportunities facing Christian publishing today. We warmly welcome Jesse and commit to praying for him as he assumes his new assignment.”

Myers anticipates taking on the challenges that COVID-19 introduced to the publishing world, navigating supply chain shortages and delays and adapting to the changing publishing environment.

He also has hopes of broadening Baker’s horizons going forward.

“I definitely want to try and diversify the catalog,” Myers said. “I want to try and push into new markets, and I want to try and diversify the customer base a little bit. Those are probably the biggest (of my) initial goals.”

Myers holds a degree in English literature from the University of Saskatchewan and a Master of Divinity from Providence Theological Seminary. His wife, Marilyn Myers, is a former Calvin University professor, giving them deep ties to West Michigan.

He will begin transitioning into his role with Baker in January 2023, and said he and his family are excited to return to the area.

“We’ve really enjoyed our time living in Grand Rapids before,” Myers said. “It’s a wonderfully vibrant city, and we were really welcomed here with open arms when we first moved here. It feels like we’re just going to pick up where we left off.”

Baker Book House Co., founded in 1939, includes Baker Publishing Group and the Baker Book House retail store in Grand Rapids. Baker Publishing Group is the world’s largest independent publisher of Christian books and is composed of six divisions: Bethany House, Revell, Baker Books, Chosen, Brazos Press and Baker Academic.