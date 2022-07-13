Chop & Hue celebrates awards, growth in West Michigan

An integrated production company in the Grand Rapids area has been recognized in a national award competition.

Ada-based Chop & Hue recently earned 13 Telly Awards for its work in branded storytelling, including four gold awards in the non-broadcast category.

Each year, the Telly Awards showcase the best work in television and video. Winners this year include companies such as Microsoft, Sony Music Entertainment, ESPN, ViacomCBS and PBS Digital Studios.

Amy Marinari, executive producer at Chop & Hue, said she was in disbelief upon seeing the company’s recognition among national brands.

“I’ll never forget the subhead for the article about the winners had names like Microsoft, Nike … and Chop & Hue,” Marinari said. “We were right up there with these big brands and big companies.”

While this wasn’t the first time the company entered the Telly Awards, 13 marked a record number of awards for Chop & Hue.

Founded in 2014 by Dustin Foster and Daniel Wiltshire, Chop & Hue works with agencies, brands and creators to produce and distribute content. Typical projects include 3D animation, sound, design, script writing and other aspects of production or post-production for video.

Prior to its Telly success, Chop & Hue had humble beginnings in a 500-square-foot office in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We thought it would just be kind of a two-man shop,” Foster said. “And then we realized that there was such a greater need in the creative community for this flagship that extended its reach to other creatives.”

Chop & Hue now has grown its team as a bigger collective and acquired a new building at 6320 Fulton St. SE in Ada. The space includes a shooting studio with a seamless wall and advanced lighting set up, plus offices for color, editing and animation work.

Foster said the awards and the new space complement the company’s growth in recent years while shining a light on West Michigan talent.

“We’ve had a lot of people reach out and want to know more about who we are — like where did you guys come from? And then they start realizing our capabilities and capacity,” he said.

“We’re not ones to say, ‘Hey, we want awards,’ but we really are excited that this put such a national spotlight on the Grand Rapids creative community.”