Crain acquires MiBiz, will combine brands into Crain’s Grand Rapids Business

Crain Communications has purchased MiBiz, a business media company in Grand Rapids, Michigan, its second acquisition in West Michigan in the past four months.

The deal for MiBiz is effective Jan. 1, the companies announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Detroit-based Crain acquired MiBiz, which launched in 1988, from privately owned MiBiz Inc. The purchase follows Crain’s acquisition of the Grand Rapids Business Journal in August.

MiBiz will be consolidated with the Business Journal into one brand serving Grand Rapids and other areas on the west side of Michigan. The combined entity will be renamed Crain’s Grand Rapids Business in early 2023 and will tap into resources from Crain’s Detroit and elsewhere in Crain’s expanding city brand network, which also includes Crain’s Chicago Business, Crain’s Cleveland Business and Crain’s New York Business.

“We are committed to giving readers and business partners the most comprehensive news and information about the Grand Rapids region,” KC Crain, President and CEO of Crain Communications, said in a statement. “Adding the terrific journalism of MiBiz to our resources will more than deliver on that promise.”

Lisa Rudy, publisher of both Crain’s Detroit and the Grand Rapids Business Journal, will oversee the combined entity in Grand Rapids. Mickey Ciokajlo, who was recently named executive editor of both Crain’s Detroit and the Grand Rapids Business Journal, will oversee all editorial operations in both markets.

“We are thrilled to bring MiBiz into our growing family of outstanding journalism titles and strengthen our presence in West Michigan,’’ said Jim Kirk, group publisher of the Crain city brands. “Under the leadership of Lisa and Mickey, we are excited for the growth potential from the synergy between the Crain’s Detroit and the Grand Rapids teams.’’

Crain is a global business media company whose more than 20 brands include Automotive News, Ad Age, Modern Healthcare, Green Market Report and more.