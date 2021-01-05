Discover Kalamazoo names new president and CEO

Discover Kalamazoo, the destination marketing organization for Kalamazoo County, named Jane Ghosh as its new president and CEO.
She has over three decades of marketing experience at Johnson & Johnson and The Kellogg Company. Before joining Discover Kalamazoo, Ghosh was the general manager and executive director of a portfolio at Ferrara Candy Company.
“I have been so fortunate to have had a marketing career leading world-famous brands on three continents,” Ghosh said. “It’s a dream come true to be able to leverage the skills and expertise I have developed along the way to drive economic prosperity for my hometown.
“Kalamazoo has so much to offer visitors and residents alike. I think the future is very bright for tourism in the area, and I am really excited to be a part of helping people discover Kalamazoo.”
Ghosh replaced interim President T.J. Waldofsky, who took over the role after Greg Ayers stepped down in April after serving more than 12 years.
