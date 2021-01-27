DYS Media opens Grand Rapids location

DYS Media, a Holland-based digital public relations firm, opened a new location at 2424 Burton St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The new 600-square-foot office suite is located adjacent to Breton Village with free parking.

“DYS Media expanded and improved its ability to help West Michigan businesses get in front of their buyers with digital public relations,” said Dave Yonkman, president of DYS Media. “The new Grand Rapids location reflects our dedication to contributing to the growth of the region alongside our friends and partners.”

DYS Media has two full-time employees, and Yonkman said they are looking to staff two newly created positions.

“We embraced a hub-and-spoke model toward the end of 2020, so we communicate primarily by phone and video,” he said. “We intend to start meeting more in person as 2021 progresses.”

The Grand Rapids office space marks DYS Media’s third location since 2017. It will maintain an office in Holland.