Crain Communications Inc. has named a veteran journalist with deep Michigan roots to its top editorial position in the state.

Mickey Ciokajlo has been named executive editor of Crain’s Detroit Business and the Grand Rapids Business Journal. Ciokajlo joins Crain from MLive Media Group where he is director of local news.

Ciokajlo will start in the new role for Crain in January.

