Grand Rapids PR specialist launches new firm

Award-winning journalist and public relations specialist Tim Dye recently founded a PR and communications firm, Dye Communications LLC.

“I am excited to start this new endeavor,” Dye said. “I look forward to bringing my hands-on, personalized style of service to companies, associations, nonprofits and individuals who need communications support.”

The firm, which currently is operating virtually because of the pandemic, provides services such as media relations, media coaching, issue management, crisis communications, digital media strategies, community relations and business publication support.

“The current communications matrix for most organizations demands that they pay attention to multiple media platforms simultaneously and that they be ready to share their message across those platforms at any time of the day or night,” Dye said. “My partners and I have worked in that nonstop environment for many years and we know precisely how to deliver meaningful counsel and messaging to help our clients achieve their communications goals.”

Dye has formed partnerships with companies such as Well Design Studio in Grand Rapids, Thiessen & Co. of Rockford and Rick Chapla Consulting of Allendale.

Before launching his firm, Dye was the executive for a statewide strategic communications firm, where he provided PR counsel and services to clients in municipal government, health care, public transportation, K-12 and college education, public utilities and philanthropic organizations.

He also held managerial roles at WOOD TV 8 in Grand Rapids, WNEM TV in Saginaw, WXMI TV/FOX17 in Grand Rapids — where he launched the news operation in 1999 — and WXYZ TV in Detroit.