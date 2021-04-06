Grand Valley’s student-run public relations firm receives National Affiliation

Grand Valley State University’s student-run public relations firm, GrandPR, was awarded its fourth National Affiliation recognition.

GrandPR, a program of GVSU’s Public Relations Society of America (PRSSA) chapter, is now part of 33 student-run firms in the country that earned that distinction through PRSSA National.

National Affiliation is given to student-run firms that are operated by PRSSA chapters. Those firms must complete an application that measures three areas: a strong PRSSA/PRSA connection, a high level of professionalism and an effective structure.

Student-run public relations firms with the National Affiliation distinction have the benefit of having access to informative networking opportunities and the ability to apply for the PRSSA Student-run Firm Awards.

“GrandPR is a fully functioning integrated communications firm; we wear National Affiliation like a badge of honor,” said Dr. Adrienne Wallace, GrandPR faculty adviser. “We have students doing real work, for real clients, with real mentors, earning real results. Consider us a great alternative for clients with smaller budgets. Additionally, students that experience GrandPR are ready to go to work in firms and corporations around the region. They have both the hard and soft skills already practiced that most students struggle with at their first job out of college.”

GrandPR received its first recognition of National Affiliation during the 2009-10 school year. Schools must reapply every three years. The student-run firm provides its clients, including campus organizations, local businesses and others, with a full-service public relations package.

“Being a part of a nationally recognized, award-winning, student-run, communications firm is the best decision that GVSU’s advertising and public relations students can make to work toward a career in advertising, marketing or public relations,” GrandPR CEO Lindsay Corwin said. “We are privileged to be a part of the few affiliated firms across America; it allows our staff to leverage their vast experience in internships in our community and to gain entry-level jobs in our region. It means something to employers.”