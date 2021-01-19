JetCo Solutions names VP of client services

A government sales and marketing firm has chosen a leader to oversee client services.

Grand Rapids-based JetCo Solutions said Tuesday, Jan. 12, it promoted Jessica Sweet to vice president of client services this month.

In her new role, Sweet will be responsible for overseeing the organization’s operations, including the capture (government business development), proposal management, research and GSA departments.

Sweet previously held the role of director of client services at JetCo Solutions for the past two years, playing a “vital role in developing the organization’s strategy and processes,” the firm said.

“Jessica brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to JetCo Solutions,” said retired Lt. Col. Jon Tellier, president of JetCo Solutions. “Her promotion is well-deserved, and we’re excited to have her in a key leadership position.”

Sweet said she “looks forward to helping clients win more government or teaming opportunities through the organization’s talented team members.”

JetCo Solutions

Founded in 2006, JetCo Solutions is a veteran-owned management consulting firm working to help clients succeed in the government marketplace.

The firm creates tactical business-to-government sales and marketing programs that include capture, research, proposal management and bid writing, as well as GSA submission and maintenance.

More information about JetCo Solutions’ services is available at jetcosolutions.com.