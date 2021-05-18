Lambert & Co. adds partner

Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co., a private equity public relations and investor relations firm, has promoted Mike Houston to become a partner of the firm.

Houston has more than a decade of corporate and agency experience in investor relations and finance. His integrated services expertise includes public company and private equity, investor relations, SPACs, IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, shareholder activism and ESG initiatives.

Houston leads a national group of financial communications professionals following two recent acquisitions.

In addition to his role at Lambert, Houston is the chief operating officer at TiiCKER , where he was instrumental in launching the world’s first direct marketing platform to retail investors that engages, verifies and rewards individual investors through perks, engaging content and free trading.

Prior to joining Lambert & Co., Houston was the vice president of commercialization at Amedica Corporation. He led all sales, marketing and communications strategies at the publicly traded biomaterial company. He was responsible for the company’s product and business development efforts leading to OEM and private label deals valued at more than $50 million annually.

He previously led the investor relations activities at Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics.