Lambert & Co. CEO joins mixed martial arts board

Lambert & Co. founder and CEO Jeff Lambert joined the advisory board of Xtreme Fighting Championships, the only publicly traded mixed martial arts organization in the world.

“Very early on in the XFC’s conversation with Jeff Lambert, we realized he could be a huge asset to our organization, and the XFC is something that he really wanted to support,” XFC President Myron Molotky said. “He’s one of the world’s leaders in corporate communication, and we’re very excited to have him lend his expertise to the XFC.”

Lambert has 25 years of investor relations and retail investing experience. He founded the public relations, investor relations and marketing firm more than 20 years ago. It has undergone 22 straight years of growth, becoming the largest public relations and investor relations firm in Michigan, helping clients in a variety of industries, including automotive and mobility, consumer brands, food and beverage, education and social impact, health care and biotech.

The organization has become a top 10 financial and investor relations firm nationally and top 50 PR agency in the U.S. Lambert has led eight acquisitions and acqui-hires, including three in the last year.

“Jeff brings a wealth of knowledge and experience as a veteran of the investment community, and I look forward to tapping his capital markets access and acumen as we execute our aggressive growth strategy and take our story to retail and institutional investors looking to invest in the world’s fastest-growing sport, MMA,” XFC CEO Steve Smith said.

Additionally, Lambert founded the fintech startup TiiCKER and launched the TiiCKER software platform and app to invent and activate a new marketing demographic – consumer shareholders — giving publicly traded companies the ability to connect directly with their individual investors and to convert shareholders to consumers.

He also co-founded a Detroit-based minority-owned, women-owned consultancy, EQUALSIGN, which provides diversity, equity and inclusion consulting, cultural marketing and diverse board development for public companies and private equity firms.

“It is exciting to be joining Xtreme Fighting Championships’ advisory board at this critical juncture in their growth trajectory,” Lambert said. “I’ve been impressed with their unique business model since TiiCKER began partnering with XFC to reward fans and shareholders for their brand loyalty. I look forward to going to battle with the company as we create a fighter-first, fan-owned league that we believe can be the contemporary model for affinity investing and long-term sustainable growth.”