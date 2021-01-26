Lambert & Co. hires chief of staff

Grand Rapids-based Lambert & Co., a public relations, investor relations and marketing firm, named Walter Ward III its chief of staff.

He will be responsible for the execution of business operations and managing Lambert’s strategic plan, merger and acquisition pipeline, and accelerating new services and innovation for the firm’s family of companies, which includes:

TiiCKER – Fintech startup linking individual investors to public companies and their brands through perks, content and free trading.

EQUALSIGN – Diversity, equity and inclusion consultancy focused on diverse board development for public companies and private equity firms; environmental, social and corporate governance consulting; and strategic audience engagement, marketing and communications to multicultural demographics.

9thWonder – Award-winning advertising and creative agency specializing in brand strategy, creative design, media buying, web design and cultural marketing through its Consumer X practice.

Camber Engage – Legal consultancy providing fractional general counsel, crisis and issues support.

“I’m fired up to bring Walter into Lambert and our family of companies to allow me to scale my time and our growth, and landing a comms-educated MBA couldn’t be more aligned with our future,” said Jeff Lambert, founder and CEO of Lambert & Co. “Walter will be a key voice and decision-maker for our growing cross-functional teams as we evolve beyond our PR and IR roots into a landscape of integrated marketing and capital markets expertise. His extensive experience will help us ramp up a business model that we created to challenge the industry as we know it with the launch of disruptors such as TiiCKER and EQUALSIGN and more on the way.”

Ward has a long history of managerial experience. Prior to joining Lambert & Co., he was the strategy and transformation manager at the management consulting firm MorganFranklin in Washington, D.C. Ward led two multimillion-dollar credit card technology transformation projects for a $350 billion bank, overseeing technical teams, stakeholder management and communications.

Before he assumed that position, he provided strategic execution counsel to financial service firms as a management consultant for BTS in New York. Ward was responsible for the redesign and management of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan’s enterprise performance dashboard process for the offices of the CEO and board of directors.

He also was an auditor at FCA Flat Chrysler Automobiles in the Detroit area where he focused on the operational control deficiencies and process improvement for the multibillion-dollar automotive manufacturing company.

“I am excited to be part of the growing Lambert team and aim to be a transformational leader by empowering my colleagues and providing them with the tools and resources necessary for success not just in communications, but in C-suites and board rooms,” Ward said. “I was inspired by the growth and momentum at the firm and its family of companies and look forward to creating space for our team to thrive.”

Ward holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in Atlanta. He also earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in advertising from Michigan State University.