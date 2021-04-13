Lambert & Co. hires leader for health care practice group

Lambert & Co. welcomed Angela Klinske to serve as the senior director and leader of the firm’s health care and biotech practice.

She is responsible for growing the practice group regionally and nationally. Klinske will focus on creating opportunities for health care and medical technology brands to connect with their customers and grow Lambert’s footprint.

Lambert & Co. has been working with clinical providers, medical technology and medical device companies, and pharmaceutical leaders for more than 20 years.

“Angela is a highly respected and experienced leader in health care communications, and we are excited to have her accept this critical role with our team,” said Don Hunt, Lambert & Co. president. “Wherever she has gone, Angela has driven outsized results regardless of the challenge. Her wide range of experience, industry expertise and leadership skill will be invaluable to us in our next phase of growth.”

Klinske has been working in the health care industry for 10 years. She was a consultant and then as communications director for Mercy Health in West Michigan. Prior to that, she served as director of external public relations for Trinity Health Michigan.

She also was a member of Trinity Health — the country’s second-largest Catholic health system. While there, Klinske led teams in strategic communications, media relations, issues and crisis management, internal communications, change management communications and social media strategy.

“The health care industry is continuously evolving and its leaders are seeking communication partners that are nimble and able to connect with a variety of audiences — much like what Lambert has done for clients including UV Angel, AvaSure, Spectrum Health and many others,” Klinske said. “Communication is at the crux of a successful organization, and I am excited to work with our clients and team to implement strategies and best practices to help them achieve their goals.”