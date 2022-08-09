Marketing firm makes Inc. 5000 list

A local digital marketing firm was ranked among the top 5,000 U.S. companies.

Grand Rapids-based LaFleur Marketing recently made the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, placing the company in the top 5,000 fastest-growing and most successful companies nationwide.

LaFleur Marketing was founded in 2015 by Chip LaFleur and has grown to a 40-person team specializing in data-driven digital marketing for law firms, health care organizations, financial services firms and other highly regulated businesses.

The Inc. 5000 list is the latest in the company’s numerous honors. It most recently was recognized in the U.S. Best and Brightest Companies list in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“I’m extremely excited to see proof that operating a business with a progressive, evidence-based approach results in maximizing our organization’s output and the dramatic growth that our team has been able to experience as a result,” LaFleur said.

The Inc. 5000 list ranks companies nationally by overall revenue growth over a three-year period. Inc. also ranks the fastest-growing companies by industry, metro area, revenue and number of employees, and also highlights women- and minority-run companies.

To qualify for the 2022 list, companies must have been founded and begun generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of Dec. 31, 2021. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million.