Media company acquires Business Journal

Crain Communications acquired the Grand Rapids Business Journal effective Aug. 31.

Headquartered in Detroit, Crain acquired GRBJ from Gemini Media, a regional publishing company in downtown Grand Rapids and part of the Hour Media portfolio.

The company said the acquisition of GRBJ marks an expansion of coverage in Michigan as Crain looks to serve its growing audience outside of the immediate Detroit region.

“The expansion of coverage into the Grand Rapids area is a natural path of growth for us,” said KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications. “Grand Rapids sits between two of our biggest areas of regional business coverage — Detroit and Chicago — and it’s proven to be an area our readers are involved in and want to see more coverage on.”

GRBJ will continue to operate as a separate media outlet serving readers and advertisers throughout West Michigan and will tap into additional content and advertising resources from the Crain city brands, which include Crain’s Detroit, Chicago, New York and Cleveland Business.

The team of 10, which includes editorial and advertising sales employees, will continue with GRBJ.

“We are excited to bring Grand Rapids Business Journal into our team of unmatched business journalism already in Michigan,’’ said Jim Kirk, group publisher of the Crain city brands. “With the additional firepower of GRBJ, we are now in a great position to serve our current and new audiences and clients in Michigan even better.’’