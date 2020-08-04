Partnership aims to strengthen clients’ messaging

Scott Allen Creative, a nonprofit marketing agency, and Storytelling Pictures, a full-service video production company, have combined their creative resources to serve their clients all over the world.

The marketing agency specializes in marketing strategy, branding, messaging websites, design and social media content. Some of the clients Jeff Terpstra, president of Scott Allen Creative, collaborate with are Mel Trotter Ministries, Senior Neighbors, Paws With a Cause, Catholic Charities of Arizona, Habitat for Humanity of Kent County and Family Promise of Grand Rapids.

Scott Allen Creative, based in Grand Rapids, also has earned American Advertising Federation of West Michigan ADDY Awards for nonprofit advertising campaigns and marketing collateral.

Grand Rapids-based Storytelling Grand Rapids-based is an international award-winning video production company, producing image videos, animations, documentaries and narratives. Some of Storytelling Pictures local clients include Meijer, The Van Andel Institute, Amway, Spectrum Health and the City of Grand Rapids. “The collaboration will ensure clients’ ‘DNA’ message and mission will be seamlessly communicated in video, print, billboards, websites and digital marketing,” said Corey Niemchick, president of Storytelling Pictures. “Scott Allen Creative’s thorough research makes all of this possible because it unearths clients’ brand promise, which then forges meaningful writing, thoughtful design and effective marketing strategies that connect the heart of a client’s mission with those who share its passion.

“Those collaterals were what we were missing. That is what Scott Allen Creative does well, helping our clients find that DNA layer of key messaging that helps them stand out from their competition.”

With the partnership, Scott Allen Creative and Storytelling Pictures are looking to expand their list of clients with a satellite office in Phoenix with the goal of hiring additional staff at that location.

“To have two agencies work together will create a lot of energy,” Terpstra said. “The best level of creativity we can offer our clients will only get better.”