SeyferthPR hires veteran reporter as senior account executive

A familiar face in West Michigan journalism is joining SeyferthPR’s team, where she will take on high-profile clients such as McDonald’s.

Leigh Ann Towne is starting a new chapter, joining public relations firm SeyferthPR (SPR) as senior account executive after a long career in West Michigan journalism.

Towne comes to SPR after spending 11 years at WXMI-TV (FOX 17) in Grand Rapids, where she worked as a reporter, anchor and host of Morning Mix, the station’s lifestyles program.

Towne also worked for WTRF-7 in Wheeling, West Virginia for six years as an anchor and reporter, in addition to four years in the same role at Newscenter25 in Flint.

“We are thrilled to have someone as talented and experienced as Leigh Ann Towne join our team,” said John Helmholdt, president of SeyferthPR. “Leigh Ann has a unique way of thinking and a strong work ethic and is ready to take on this new role.”

Towne’s work will include one of SeyferthPR’s newest clients, nearly 400 McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, where her knowledge of media and connecting with the community will serve her well.

Towne grew up in Six Lakes, Michigan and has a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting. She also owns High Five Bargain Bling, an online platform selling discounted accessories, and runs Shopping Smart with Leigh Ann.