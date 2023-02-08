Super Bowl ad from West Michigan agency to promote Jesus with ‘He Gets Us’ campaign

A Grand Haven-based branding and advertising agency will air two Super Bowl commercials as part of a client campaign gaining national attention.

Haven, which is a creative agency, said it has secured two ad spots totaling 90 seconds for the “He Gets Us” campaign, a movement designed to increase the respect and personal relevancy of Jesus through modern messaging.

He Gets Us is a donor-funded project governed by the Kansas-based nonprofit Servant Foundation, according to the campaign website. Since its national debut in March 2022 with TV commercials, billboards, social media ads and YouTube videos, the campaign has amassed more than 400 million responses and grown to a budget of $200 million for 2023.

Part of that budget involves funding the Super Bowl ad spots, which cost $7 million per 30-second spot this year, according to AdAge.

In terms of viewership, a recent survey from the National Retail Federation indicates over 192 million adults plan to watch the game.

For Bill McKendry, founder and chief creative officer of Haven, the He Gets Us campaign is a first of its kind for what he’s seen with advertising based out of the region.

“I’ve been in advertising and marketing at West Michigan for a long time. It’s the biggest thing that’s ever been done in West Michigan from a marketing and advertising standpoint,” McKendry said. “I can’t think of one thing close.”

The opportunity for Haven came in March 2021 when McKendry received a phone call from someone on behalf of a group that wanted to produce a major Christian-based campaign answering the question, “How did history’s greatest love story become known as a hate group?”

McKendry said he felt a personal connection to that question.

“As a Christian, I look at that problem statement and I know it’s true,” McKendry said. “And it really hurts that this message of confounding love, grace and forgiveness that Jesus had and brought to the world, now is people who follow him or organizations that are associated with him are seen as hate groups.”

According to McKendry, the campaign is not intended to target those who already believe in Jesus or those who will never believe — “it’s the group of people who are in the middle.”

Though the client wanted to work with Haven to immediately launch a campaign for Easter of 2021, McKendry requested more time to build a large campaign team and conduct some thorough audience research. The group agreed to a test market launch date around Christmas ahead of the national debut in March 2022.

While most donors behind the campaign have remained anonymous, Christianity Today previously reported the billionaire co-founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, told a talk show host his family was helping fund the ads. McKendry said the group of donors want to increase the campaign budget to $1 billion per year.

To manage this effort, a team of more than 250 people around the country now are involved in managing the He Gets Us campaign. In addition to commercials broadcast during live sporting events, the campaign also featured ads during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

The Super Bowl ad spots had been an early goal for this campaign. McKendry said the team approached the NFL networks last summer to seek approval for their ads; the religious subject matter, after all, has been rare for ads shown during NFL programming.

“The networks told us they’d be glad to sell us advertising but that the NFL has a ban on religious ads, and we would have to get their approval,” McKendry said.

Some of the campaign’s test markets happened to be in NFL cities such as Kansas City and Dallas. The campaign team had secured football game ad spots through the local affiliate since the NFL does not have control over that, according to McKendry.

He said some NFL team owners had seen the local ads and showed the other owners at an owners’ meeting. After seeing the work, they decided to let the ads run.

“After seeing our work, the owners said, ‘There’s nothing wrong with the ads. … They just seem like good messages.’ And they all voted unanimously to let us run. So, they changed their policy. Now in the NFL, they said, ‘We will take religious advertising on a case-by-case basis.’ But we heard through the networks that one of their standards is going to be the He Gets Us campaign,” McKendry said. “So, we’ve actually broke through something. The NFL wouldn’t allow religious advertising, but we were able to break through.”

The campaign’s Super Bowl ads will air between the first and second quarters of the game and at the beginning of the fourth quarter, according to McKendry.

As for what’s next, McKendry said the campaign team will continue to amplify the Super Bowl messaging for about six weeks after the game through nationwide billboards, TV spots and other kinds of media.

He said it’s been interesting to see the response to He Gets Us, which has raised some questions from viewers and social media users in terms of the campaign’s message and motives.

“People either try to paint it as an initiative of the far right, the conservative right, and there’s even some people that say it’s a woke liberal campaign, so I think we’re doing our job in a sense that it’s neither,” McKendry said.

He added, “This campaign is not promoting Christianity, and it’s not promoting a specific denomination. We’re staying far away from politics and ideological stances — we’re not going to ever be doing that. But we’re also not going be throwing Christians under the bus, either. We’re just focused on what Jesus taught and what he said and what he modeled.”

In addition to the goal of increasing respect and relevancy for Jesus, McKendry said another key goal of the campaign is to call upon Christians to reflect Jesus better in their lives.

He said he hopes everyone, though, can resonate with the campaign’s messaging in some way.

“We’re addressing the questions of how did Jesus deal with toxic relationships? How did he deal with stress and anxiety? How did he deal with financial struggles? How did he deal with people who felt like they were outcasts and weren’t welcomed?” McKendry said. “We’re educating people on Jesus’s approach and perspective, and there’s something to learn from that. Even if you’re not a Christian, there’s something to learn from that.”