The Image Shoppe appoints new creative director

A woman-owned marketing agency in Grand Rapids will go forward under a new creative director.

The Image Shoppe (TIS) this week said it promoted Elyse Flynn to the role of creative director as she takes over responsibility for leading the agency’s creative team from former creative director Karen Tracey.

According to the agency, Tracey — who is the agency’s majority owner —will shift her focus to leading daily operations as COO and managing partner alongside partner and CEO Rob McCarty.

Flynn was hired by The Image Shoppe as art director in 2021 with the intention for her to take over creative direction in the future. Now, in her new role, Flynn will manage a team of three graphic designers and lead creative vision for all clients with projects including brand creation and management, identity work, advertising campaigns, digital design and production.

Flynn said she is excited to take on this new role and support the company’s vision alongside Tracey and McCarty.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working as a member of TIS for nearly two years now, and I am thrilled to move into this new role leading our creative efforts,” Flynn said. “Our entire team believes in the brands we support and the work we do, so it’s really rewarding to lead such a passionate group. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for TIS and the clients we serve.”

Flynn’s expertise spans a career of more than 10 years in branding, product development, print, event design and design-thinking facilitation. Prior to joining The Image Shoppe, Flynn served as the former leader of an in-house creative team and was the former president for the West Michigan Chapter of AIGA, the Professional Association for Design.

She currently serves as an adjunct professor with experience teaching graphic design classes at Grand Valley State University, her alma mater, and Calvin University. She also runs a letterpress printing studio for educational events and artistic work.

According to TIS, the addition of Flynn to the leadership team will help the agency’s vision to serve its clients in creating, supporting and sustaining authentic brands.

“As a creative leader of an agency that I started, I had expected a difficult search to secure my replacement,” Tracey said. “I’m fortunate to have crossed paths with Elyse, and I couldn’t be more confident in her ability to lead our creative team. Her high-level creative talent, passion for her craft and the respect of industry peers give me absolute confidence in her ability to lead and grow our agency’s creative talent into the future.”