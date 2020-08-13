Two Muskegon marketing agencies merge

New School, a marketing and advertising agency in Muskegon, merged with IGNITE, a branding and marketing company also located in Muskegon.

“Joining forces with IGNITE brings more like-minded, exceptionally talented members to the New School fold,” said Trevor Dickerson, New School’s creative director. “Having worked with the IGNITE team closely over the past several years, it is clear their vast expertise and marketing leadership complement our existing capabilities, we’re honored to bring them into the New School team.

“As marketing and advertising continue to change, this merger strengthens our ability to lead the way, explore new opportunities and for more businesses to experience the New School approach to marketing and advertising.”

The merger will allow New School to expand its staff to now include more than six marketing professionals who have experience in marketing, marketing strategy, advertising, graphic design, brand development, print marketing, email marketing, video production, animation, web development, SEO, CRM, social media management, marketing plan development and more.

New School will remain at its current location, 200 Viridian Drive, Suite 105. Larry Young, who is the founder of IGNITE and several other ad agencies in Grand Rapids, Grand Haven and Muskegon, will serve as the senior marketing specialist. Justin Young will be added to the staff as the senior program manager.

“While working with New School on several projects over the years, we saw time and time again their elite level of marketing prowess and attention to detail,” Young said. “By merging our two companies, New School will be able to deliver unparalleled marketing services locally and nationwide.”