Van Dyke Horn rebrands

A Black- and woman-owned public relations agency has rebranded.

After partnering earlier this year with Lambert Global, Van Dyke Horn on Tuesday, May 31, revealed its new name, 98Forward, which signifies the Detroit-based organization’s founding in 1998 and its trajectory as a growing Black- and woman-owned business.

“Our new name and identity are as intentional as our indisputable position in the communications industry,” said Georgella Muirhead, founder and CEO of 98Forward. “We are true to our origin and our name — allowing us to bring authentic and talented ideas to clients across Detroit, the Midwest and beyond. We remain diverse, driven and determined to serve our clients with expertise, strategy and integrity.”

Since Muirhead and the late Bob Berg founded the company under the name Berg Muirhead and Associates, the agency has executed communications campaigns for over 150 clients from various industries.

In 2016, Berg and Muirhead passed the torch to Marilyn Horn, who serves as the agency’s president and CFO.

“98Forward allows us to put the best elements of our legacy up front while connecting with the present and innovating for the future. We are here to stay,” Horn said.

98Forward in April began a strategic partnership with Lambert, a national integrated communications firm with a West Michigan presence, the Business Journal previously reported.

With the new brand, the agency will continue to provide comprehensive communications services, strategy and solutions for corporations, cultural institutions, government and nonprofit organizations.