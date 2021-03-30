West Michigan ad agency announces Bible translation campaign

In partnership with illumiNations , an alliance of the world’s leading Bible translation organizations, a Grand Haven-based advertising agency rolled out the “I Want to Know” campaign.

HAVEN | a creative hub’s campaign will give people the opportunity to sponsor the translation of one or more Bible verses in partnership with one of the 3,800 language communities worldwide that don’t yet have a complete Bible.

“Can you imagine not having the Bible in English or your native language?” said Mart Green, ministry investment officer at Hobby Lobby and avid supporter of the illumiNations Bible translation movement. “One billion people still don’t know what God’s word has to say to them. We can help fulfill the Great Commission and eradicate Bible poverty in this generation.”

The goal of the campaign is that 95% of the world’s population will have access to a full Bible, 99.96% will have access to a New Testament and 100% will have access to at least some portion of Scripture by 2033.

“The goal of translating the Bible into every language for all people has been a Goliath of biblical proportions for generations,” Green said. “But now, we’re on the brink of a giant slingshot; every person can have at least a portion of the Bible in their own language within the next 12 years.”

To accomplish that goal, participants in the I Want to Know campaign can sponsor one translated verse of Scripture for $35.

Individuals also can post the Bible verse they “want the world to know” on social media using the hashtag #IWTKBible.

“The translators are in place, the strategy is in place and with support from Christians across the U.S. and around the world, we can help every single person on earth access scripture in the language they understand best,” said Bill McKendry, campaign creative director, founder and chief creative officer of HAVEN.