West Michigan companies make Inc. 5000 Regionals list

Several businesses in the region were ranked among companies making an “outsized impact” in the Midwest.

Inc. Magazine recently published its 2023 Regionals list for the Midwest — defined as Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota — and eight West Michigan-based companies made the list.

Stemming from the annual Inc. 5000 list, the 2023 Regionals list ranks the fastest-growing private companies according to revenue growth between 2019 and 2021.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come.”

For Grand Rapids-based Calder Capital, a repeat honoree on this year’s Inc. 5000 Regionals list, this recognition is a testament to the firm’s focus and growth despite business challenges of recent years.

“While external forces — interest rates, inflation and other negative headlines — have not worked in the M&A industry’s favor throughout 2022, Calder’s focus on intentional, disciplined and persistent growth has now landed us on Inc. lists for three successive years, a rare accomplishment and a testament to the persistence of our team and how hard we grind,” said Max Friar, founder and managing partner of Calder Capital.

Kentwood-based Fifth Wheel Freight (FWF) also placed on the Regionals list before, and CEO Reese Van Heck said the recognition speaks to the company’s resilience and commitment to people.

“To be honored on this list speaks to the trust and resilience we have as a team at FWF,” Van Heck said. “Reflecting back on the past 10 years, we have learned to lean on each other as we continue to grow. We always say that we do it for the people beside us and the people we have not met yet, and this mentality will continue to propel us forward into the years to come.”

West Michigan companies on the list

20. Elizabeth Rosario Law, legal, Wyoming, growth rate of 834%

80. Calder Capital, financial services, Grand Rapids, 208%

81. Chop, business products and services, Grand Rapids, 206%

89. Cleer, financial services, Grandville, 182%

120. Fifth Wheel Freight, logistics and transportation, Kentwood, 133%

153. Deksia, advertising and marketing, Grand Rapids, 96%

167. FlexPost, manufacturing, Holland, 87%

186. ClickBid, software, Norton Shores, 71%