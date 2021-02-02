WZZM TV 13 hires new morning anchor

WZZM TV 13 announced Jay Plyburn will be a morning anchor on weekdays, joining Meredith TerHaar and Laura Hartman.

He has worked at news stations in Texas, Arkansas and Georgia for the past 10 years.

“Jay is a perfect fit for our viewers in the morning,” said Julie Flynn, WZZM news director. “He’s got the talent to find the right stories that have an impact on West Michigan and the enthusiasm to keep people transfixed.”

Added Dan Baylog, president and general manager of WZZM, “Right away, we could tell that Jay would have a real impact on our audience. He has an engaging personality that viewers will love.”

The West Virginia native is a 2007 graduate of Marshall University.

“I felt nothing but good vibes when I came to Grand Rapids and am so excited for this new adventure with the 13 ON YOUR SIDE FAMILY,” Plyburn said. “I know mornings can be challenging for some people, but I’m confident the team and I have the right energy and attitude to help everyone start the day off right.”

Along with being in front of the camera for newscasts, Plyburn also can be seen on TV shows, with recurring roles in “The Resident” on FOX and “Insatiable” on Netflix. Plyburn has participated in numerous theatre productions and has taught acting classes.