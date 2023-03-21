Meijer deal gives a boost to ex-Atwater Brewery owner’s craft energy drinks

Mark Rieth, the former owner of Detroit-based Atwater Brewery, believes his new Fül Beverage business is positioned to grow globally — starting in the Midwest with the help of Meijer Inc.

Rieth struck a deal with the Walker-based supermarket chain to stock Fül beverages (pronounced “fuel”) in 130 Meijer locations in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. The drinks can be seen on Meijer shelves beginning this week.

“Meijer is a great partner, having chosen our products to be on its shelves,” Rieth told Crain’s. “The move is part of our Midwest expansion into other retailers as we push for national exposure. One thing Meijer does well as a Michigan-based company is they’re always willing to listen to local vendors and suppliers.”

